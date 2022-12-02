Expand / Collapse search

USC's CFP dreams dashed after loss to Utah in Pac-12 title game

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 8:52PM
University of Southern California
FOX 11
Las Vegas, CA - December 02: Utah Utes defensive tackle Simote Pepa, right, sacks USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams during the third quarter of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, CA.(Wally Skalij /

LAS VEGAS (KTTV) - USC's College Football Playoff dream is all but over. 

The Trojans, entering Friday's Pac-12 Championship game with a No. 4 rank, which would have been good enough to punch a ticket to the final four had they beat No. 11 Utah.

Instead, USC suffered a 47-24 beat down to Utah and extending Pac-12's CFP drought. The last team to make the final four was Washington in 2017.

It is unknown which bowl game the Trojans will play following Friday's loss.

Stay with FOX 11 Sports for postgame coverage.