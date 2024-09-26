Ohtani 50-50 ball sparks lawsuit as Florida man claims ownership ahead of planned auction

Sho-time fever is a global sensation and now, it's a hot topic in South Florida.

On Thursday, an 18-year-old Florida man filed a civil lawsuit claiming he’s the rightful owner of Shohei Ohtani’s 50-50 home run ball.

Last week, the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar made history by creating his own "50-50 club" after blasting his 50th home run of the season in the 7th inning against the Miami Marlins.

Court documents obtained by ESPN indicate the plaintiff, listed as Max Matus, seeks a temporary injunction against Goldin Auctions, with bidding set to begin Friday, Sept. 27.

The lawsuit alleges that he was in the stands of LoanDepot Park in Miami to celebrate his 18th birthday. The teen was reportedly recording game footage on his phone and while standing by the left field fence, the soaring ball Ohtani just hit was heading in his direction. Matus’ lawsuit alleges the teen "successfully" caught the ball with his left hand. However, he said within second, it was stolen as another fan attempted to wrangle the ball away from him.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a two-run home run, his 50th of the season, becoming the first player with a 50/50 season in MLB history, during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 19, 2024

Video from the scene shows multiple men wrestling for the ball after the historic ball landed behind left field. At the end of the video, a man wearing blue jeans and a black top stood up with the ball in his right hand.

In a statement to ESPN, Goldin Auctions said they are aware of the lawsuit and that the auction will go on as scheduled. The lawsuit also names Chris Belanski, Kelvin Ramirez and Goldin Auctions.

"Having reviewed the allegations and images included in the lawsuit, and publicly available video from the game, Goldin plans to go live with the auction of the Ohtani 50/50 ball."

ESPN reported that Matus wants to keep the ball in a secure location until litigation concludes. As of now, a hearing has not been scheduled.

The opening bid for the ball is $500,000. There is black scuffing and abrasions on the white leather ball, which was authenticated by Major League Baseball.

Potential buyers will also have a chance to buy the ball outright for $4.5 million between Friday and Oct. 9. If bidding reaches $3 million before Oct. 9, the option to purchase the ball privately will no longer be available and buyers must bid for it. Extended bidding will begin on Oct. 16.

