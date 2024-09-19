Fan on witnessing Ohtani starting 50-50 club in-person: 'A Jordan-LeBron moment'

Dodger fans are celebrating a historic night by slugger Shohei Ohtani who became MLB’s first player to hit at least 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season.

Marley Brooker, a MLB fan, shared cellphone video from the game with FOX 11. Brooker recorded all three Ohtani home runs, No. 49 to 51 of the 2024 season.

"It all just happened so fast," said Brooker. "I’ll have to go back and watch it. It felt like a simulation honestly. It didn’t feel real. It turned into that Jordan-LeBron moment."

Brooker says the atmosphere became electric after Ohtani hit his first home run. However, no one expected him to get 2 additional home runs as part of his 6 for 6, 10 RBIs, 2 stolen base game.

"It was surreal," said Brooker. "Six for six, three home runs. 10 RBI. 2 stolen bases. It was different. That’s the only way I can put it."

Dodger fans near Ohtani’s mural in LA’s Little Tokyo neighborhood were beaming with excitement Thursday evening.

Kazato Maruyama says he flew in from Japan to see Ohtani play this weekend at Dodger stadium.

"I watched the home run in the souvenir shop," said Maruyama. "All the people were like woo!"

Many sports experts compare Ohtani to Babe Ruth as he writes his own history.

"Think of how long they’ve been playing this game and Shohei Ohtani in 2024 is doing things we’ve never seen before," said Arash Markazi, a sports journalist at KIRN 670 AM. "Fifty-Fifty wasn’t even a possibility because we’ve never seen it before. In the sports world, he’s our Taylor Swift. You don’t have to be a sports fan to know the name Shohei Ohtani."

The Dodgers slugger has now 51 home runs and 51 stolen bases with 9 regular season games remaining.

"I see someone who looks like it’s business and is ready to get to it," said Brooker. "He’s not stopping [at 51-51]."