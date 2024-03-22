Russell Westbrook, vocal leader of the LA Clippers, to return next week: reports

After fracturing his left hand, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is expected to return to the Los Angeles Clippers lineup as soon as next week, ESPN reported.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Russell Westbrook suffers hand fracture in Clippers blowout win against Wizards

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news on X (formerly known as Twitter.)

Westbrook’s return comes as perfect timing in the weeks ahead of the NBA playoffs. While the Clippers currently hold fourth place in the Western Conference, but they have looked sluggish lately and are certainly missing Westbrook’s energy and skills on both ends of the floor coming off the bench.

Not only have they been without Westbrook since March 1, but they’ve also been without Norman Powell the past two games – and the Clippers bench has suffered in their absence. Bones Hyland, Amir Coffey, PJ Tucker and Brandon Boston have all received more playing time, but have been unable to fill the void and power Powell and Westbrook provide.

(Getty Images)

After the Clippers suffered a brutal losing streak after acquiring James Harden in a blockbuster trade, Westbrook gave up his starting role. It’s a move that has helped catapult the Clippers into a team of championship contenders. In addition, Westbrook has a strong case for the league's Sixth Man of the Year Award.

SUGGESTED:

The Clippers went into the All-Star break as one of the hottest teams in the league and, according to Paul George, have been struggling to find their identity since coming back. George made those statements following an embarrassing loss against Atlanta last weekend without Trae Young.

The Clippers have gone 6-8 since the All-Star game.

However, the Clippers seemed more like themselves in their first game against Portland this week and will face the Trail Blazers again Friday night.

The Clippers return home Sunday afternoon in a game against the Philadelphia 76ers.