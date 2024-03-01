Russell Westbrook suffers hand fracture in Clippers blowout win against Wizards

The Los Angeles Clippers entered Friday night’s game against the Washington Wizards determined to get back on track after going 1-3 since the NBA All-Star break.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue announced ahead of the game that Paul George was back in the lineup after missing the previous two games due to left knee soreness. However, they were still without center Ivica Zubac who remains out with an unspecified illness.

George wasted no time getting back to work and scored 11 points in the first quarter.

In addition, Friday marked a historic night in league history. James Harden scored his 25,614th point, surpassing Alex English for 21st place on the NBA’s all-time points list. He accomplished the feat while scoring five three-pointers in the second quarter. The Clippers finished the first half up 79-64.

Harden’s incredible performance came the night after an official launch event to celebrate his Impact 13 Foundation. The foundation works to empower "historically underserved communities facing socioeconomic hardships through initiatives that foster lasting positive change and inspire a future where their full potential can be realized," according to its website.

The Clippers received troubling news in the third quarter after learning Russell Westbrook fractured his left hand. With Westbrook out, Bones Hyland will get the playing time he’s yearned for since Harden’s arrival.

Kawhi Leonard continued his MVP campaign with 27 points, with Harden and George finishing the game with 28 and 22 points, respectively. The Clippers won the game 140-115.

So far, the Wizards have only won nine games this season.

SUGGESTED:

Next, the Clippers go on a tough road trip for games against Minnesota, Milwaukee, and Houston. Their next home game at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA is scheduled for Saturday, March 9 against the Chicago Bulls.