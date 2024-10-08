NLDS: Padres ask fans to ‘stay classy’ as series heads to San Diego

After an eventful Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in which players had baseballs thrown at them, officials don’t want a repeat of chaotic events in "America’s Finest City."

Amid the Game 2 chaos, the Padres got the last laugh by winning 10-2, tying the series at one game apiece. The Dodgers aim to take a lead in the best-of-five series Tuesday.

"Stay classy, San Diego," the Padres posted on social media.

"We’re back to San Diego with a very, very loud, raucous, aggressive, hungry crowd that’s going to be super excited and going to be getting after it. But I know also that we’ll stay classy, San Diego," Padres manager Mike Shildt said in a statement.

San Diego also kept ticket sales limited to San Diego County residents in hopes of getting a true home-field advantage, despite Petco Park being known by some fans as "Dodger Stadium South."

However, as ticket sales hit the resale market, plenty of Dodger fans snatched them up and hope to see the Boys in Blue win their first postseason game on the road since 2021.

Walker Buehler will take the mound for the Dodgers while Michael King will start for the Padres.

The action begins at 6:08 p.m.

