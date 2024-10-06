Dodgers drop Game 2 to San Diego Padres; best-of-5 series now even at 1-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn't pull off back-to-back comeback victories on Sunday against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

In fact, the Dodgers got clobbered by the Padres in the 10-2 blowout loss.

The Dodgers will head down to San Diego for games 3 and 4 with the best-of-5 series now tied at 1-1.

The Dodgers are hoping to exorcise their recent postseason demons with a series win, especially against the NL West rivals San Diego Padres, of all teams. Prior to this weekend's back-to-back wins, the Dodgers had lost six playoff games in a row, with the team's postseason struggles dating back to 2022, when the Padres took the final three games of NLDS to knock the Boys in Blue out of the playoffs that season. In 2023, the Dodgers were immediately bounced in the NLDS of that season by the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game sweep.

SERIES SCHEDULE

GAME 1: Dodgers 7, Padres 5. Final.

GAME 2: Padres 10, Dodgers 2. Final.

GAME 3: at San Diego, Tuesday, Oct. 8, TBD

GAME 4*: at San Diego, Wednesday, Oct. 9, TBD

GAME 5*: HOME, Friday, Oct. 11, TBD

*=if necessary

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers secured the first-round bye and a spot in the NLDS after finishing the 2024 regular season with a 98-64 record.

Should the Dodgers take care of business in the division series, the Boys in Blue are guaranteed home-field advantage for the NLCS and – knock on wood – can also host games 1, 2, 5 and 7 of the World Series, if they get that far.

The Padres punched their ticket to the NLDS after sweeping the Atlanta Braves in the wildcard round. San Diego got into the postseason after finishing the regular season with a 93-69 record.