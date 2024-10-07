Fan ejected from Lakers-Suns preseason game

The Los Angeles Dodgers weren’t the only team who dealt with a bit of chaos on Sunday night.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Fans at Dodger Stadium throw baseballs at San Diego Padres players in NLDS Game 2

About two hours away from Dodger Stadium, the LA Lakers faced a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns in Palm Desert, where a fan was ejected.

During the first half of the game, fans witnessed history as 39-year-old LeBron James and his son Bronny, 20, took the court together, becoming the first father and son duo to do so in NBA history. It was a sight to see when the two played just over four minutes together in the second quarter.

RELATED COVERAGE: LeBron and son Bronny James play together for 1st time in Lakers preseason game

However, things temporarily turned hostile during the second half of the game.

Dan Woike of the LA Times gave a play-by-play of the moments that led up to a fan being ejected.

"Action stops as a fan is ejected for trying to shoot the ball from behind the basket. After a delay (including LeBron playfully signaling for him to be tossed) the fan resisted as security tried to get him out of the building," Woike reported on X.

The tweet also showed the moment the seemingly belligerent fan did not go out peacefully as multiple security officers escorted him out.

Another video posted to social media showed Kevin Durant's reaction, signaling the fan to "Get the f--- out."

The Suns won the preseason contest 118-114.

So far, the Lakers have been winless in the preseason but have four more games to go.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The Lakers then take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for NBA Opening Night on Tuesday, Oct. 22.