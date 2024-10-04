MLB Playoffs: Dodger fans not welcome at San Diego's Petco Park for NLDS

It’s time for postseason baseball!

The San Diego Padres are doing everything they can to ensure they have a true home-field advantage when the National League Division Series against the favored Los Angeles Dodgers heads to "America’s Finest City."

It's a rematch for the division rivals who last faced each other in the playoffs in 2022.

While Dodger Stadium and Petco Park are just over 120 miles apart, it’s common for the downtown San Diego stadium to be dominated by Dodger Blue in the stands, which is exactly what the Padres want to avoid.

Fans at Petco Park during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

SUGGESTED COVERAGE:

The Padres are limiting ticket sales for their NLDS home games to residents of San Diego County. It’s the same strategy they used during the 2022 NLDS, which the "Boys in Blue" lost 3-1. Now, the Dodgers are hoping to avenge that series.

ESPN reported Friday that bookmakers have declared the Dodgers and Yankees as title favorites. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound for the Dodgers while RHP Dylan Cease will start for the Padres.

Game 1 is set for Saturday, Oct. 5 at Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.