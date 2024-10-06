Fans at Dodger Stadium throw baseballs at San Diego Padres players in NLDS Game 2

article

Things are getting chippy between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.

While the tension between opposing players is a shock to no one in the baseball world, the hostility between the NL West rival teams has spilled onto the fans in the stands.

In the middle of the seventh inning in Game 2 of the NLDS, fans sitting in the pavilion sections started throwing baseballs at Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar. The attacks appeared to have angered Profar as Padres teammates held him back and tried to calm him down on the field.

The tense back-and-forth between the Padres outfielder and Dodger fans caused a brief delay in action. The Dodgers public announcer Todd Leitz also warned fans to not throw objects onto the field and members of stadium security were called onto the field.

Prior to the tense delay, Profar engaged with a group of fans in the stands in left field in the first inning when he robbed a would-be home run hit by Dodgers' Mookie Betts. When he made the highlight reel play, Profar stared down the group of Dodger fans in the stands, tricking Betts and many of the Dodger fans thinking the Padres outfielder didn't make the catch.

It is unknown who threw the balls at the Padres players.

At one point during the game, Dodgers' Jack Flaherty and Padres' Manny Machado exchanged not-so-kind words at each other during Game 2. The FOX broadcast caught Flaherty appearing to mouth, "sit down m**********r" after striking out Machado. In the following half-inning, the two continued to chirp at each other – one of the many examples of players from both teams appearing to not like each other. At all…