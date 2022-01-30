NFC Championship: LA Rams looking to keep Super Bowl hopes alive vs. 49ers

Stay with FOX 11 Sports after the game for complete postgame coverage in the live player above.

It's desperation mode for the Los Angeles Rams as they look to complete their fourth-quarter comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams' bid for a dream Super Bowl scenario is in danger as Los Angeles' NFC squad cling to a 20-17 lead over the 49ers in the fourth quarter. Should Los Angeles hang on to the slim lead after being down 17-7 heading into the fourth quarter, the Rams will be able to play in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Rams drew first blood after star wide receiver Cooper Kupp hauled in a 16-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to give the Rams a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

The 49ers answered in the following drive, ending with Deebo Samuel finding the end zone via turning a short pass into a 44-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter. The Rams fell into a 17-7 hole after allowing a Robbie Gould field goal late in the first half and then followed up by a George Kittle 16-yard touchdown grab from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter.

The winner of Sunday's game will face the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13 for the big game. The Bengals punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVI after upsetting defending AFC Champions Kansas City Chiefs 27-24.

If the Rams pull off a Sunday victory, Los Angeles will become the second team in as many years to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium, joining the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in accomplishing the rare feat.