Measles alert: Disneyland now linked to 2 confirmed cases

The Brief A confirmed measles case visited Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure on Thursday, January 22, potentially exposing thousands of guests. Health officials warn that unvaccinated individuals are at high risk of developing symptoms between 7 and 21 days after visiting these locations. The CDC reports 733 confirmed cases in 20 states as of February 6, following a 30-year record high of 2,267 cases in 2025.



A public health alert has been issued by the Orange County Health Care Agency following a confirmed case of measles in a traveler who visited major local theme parks while infectious, officials warn.

Local perspective:

A confirmed measles patient visited Disneyland from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Disney California Adventure Park from 3 p.m. to closing on Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Big picture view:

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness that spreads through the air or via direct contact with infectious droplets.

Symptoms typically include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by a characteristic rash that begins on the face and spreads downward.

The U.S. is facing a significant measles surge, with 733 confirmed cases reported as of early February 2026. The outbreak is widespread, affecting 20 different jurisdictions including Arizona, California, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

Data shows that 671 of these cases are directly associated with outbreaks, highlighting how effectively the virus is circulating within specific communities.

While two new outbreaks have been declared this year, most current patients are part of ongoing chains of transmission that started last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What they're saying:

"The best way to protect yourself and others is to get vaccinated before exposure occurs," said Dr. Anissa Davis, Deputy County Health Officer.

"Because measles is highly contagious, it can spread quickly within communities, even among those who haven’t traveled. There are populations who cannot receive the measles vaccine – whether due to age, health conditions or allergies. Those individuals may face significantly higher health risks when exposed to the virus."

What you can do:

Check Immunity: Verify your MMR vaccine status; adults born before 1957 or those who have previously had measles are generally considered immune.

Monitor Symptoms: Watch for fever or unexplained rashes. If symptoms appear, call your doctor first before visiting a clinic to prevent further spread.

Quarantine: If you are not immune and were exposed more than 7 days ago, stay home and limit interactions for 21 days.

Seek Guidance: Orange County residents can contact the HCA Health Referral Line at 1 (800) 564-8448 with specific questions.

What's next:

The HCA is working with local clinicians to identify further cases.

Medical providers in Orange County have been instructed to report suspected cases immediately to the CDC.

Public health officials are closely monitoring the situation as national case counts continue to rise toward 2025's record-breaking levels.