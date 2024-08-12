Vanessa Bryant reveals Kobe-inspired emblem for 2028 Olympics in LA

Kobe Bryant's legacy as a two-time Olympian will be honored at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The timing is just right given August marks the NBA legend's birthday month.

In an announcement video Monday, Vanessa Bryant revealed the new logo she designed for the Summer Games, inspired by her late husband.

SUGGESTED: Here's how Los Angeles 2028 Olympics will be different than Paris

The emblem replaces the "A" in Los Angeles to feature a purple and yellow snakeskin design with Kobe's Mamba logo in the middle.

"Kobe was the ultimate athlete, and he took his role as an Olympian very seriously," Vanessa said. "He was so proud to represent our country, and he considered his two gold medals part of his proudest professional accomplishments. His dedication to sport transcended basketball. As a spectator, he especially loved to show up for his fellow athletes and take in the competition at the world’s highest level."

Vanessa went on to recall watching the Olympics with her family and how important it was for Kobe that the Games would be in Los Angeles.

"And, of course, our family loves Los Angeles. So, when Kobe was approached to support the effort to bring the Games to L.A., he responded with an immediate, ‘Yes,’" she added. "Kobe was an important advocate in bringing the Games to Los Angeles."

Kobe himself makes a special appearance, talking about why he wanted the 2028 Olympics to be held in Los Angeles.

"There’s so many icons that come from the city of Los Angeles, that live in the city of Los Angeles, in so many different fields that it makes complete sense to host the Olympics here because there’s so many things that you can do with the Olympic Games, to even elevate it to a higher level," he shared in a black-and-white clip. "And to tell the beautiful journey and story of these athletes that are represented in these Olympic Games."

"To have the Olympics here in a city where so many cultures are naturally represented would be a beautiful story to tell and a beautiful way to integrate the sport with the city," he added.

USA's Kobe Bryant (L) and USA's Dwyane Wade celebrate on the podium after the men's basketball gold medal match of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 24, 2008 at the Olympic basketball Arena in Beijing. (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Gett Expand

Kobe and Gigi were killed along with seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on January 26, 2020.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant helicopter tragedy: Honoring the 9 victims 4 years later

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled the second of three statues dedicated to Kobe outside Crypto.com Arena, showing the Lakers star with Gianna.

SUGGESTED: Lakers unveil 2nd Kobe Bryant statue, this one featuring daughter Gianna

The statue depicts the two sitting courtside at a Laker game at the arena in December 2019, less than a month before their deaths. The statue shows Kobe and Gigi sitting in the seats, with Kobe's arm wrapped around his daughter, kissing her head. Kobe and Gigi are wrapped in angel wings. The statue is also surrounded by a garden of purple and gold flowers.

Friday's date, 8/2/24, holds significance for both Kobe and Gigi. Kobe wore both 8 and 24 throughout his 20 seasons with the Lakers, while Gigi's jersey number was 2. The first statue honoring Kobe was unveiled on a similar date — 2/8/24.



