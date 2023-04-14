Miles Bridges suspended for 30 games following alleged domestic violence incident in West LA

article

Officials with the National Basketball Association announced Friday that Miles Bridges has been suspended 30 games without pay following a domestic violence incident involving the mother of his children in West Los Angeles last summer.

The NBA conducted its own investigation after Bridges, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets, was arrested and charged following an alleged physical dispute with his former partner on June 27, 2022. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence at the Del Rey station after turning himself in. He was then released after posting a $130,000 bond.

In early November 2022, he pleaded no contest to one felony count of injuring a child's parent in exchange for three years of probation and no jail time. He was also ordered to complete 52 weeks of parenting classes and domestic violence counseling, as well as 100 hours of community service of the agreement.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Bridges also must adhere to a 10-year criminal protective order for the victim, weekly narcotics and marijuana testing and restitution for the victim.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Before his arrest, the restricted free agent was due for a max salary contract.

"Following his arrest and plea, Mr. Bridges did not sign an NBA contract for the 2022-23 season, missing all 82 games. In recognition of that outcome, the NBA has deemed 20 games of the suspension to have already been served." Therefore, if he's picked up by a team in the league, he will be ineligible to play for the first 10 games of the 2023-24 regular season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.