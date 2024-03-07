Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul ticket price range, Vegas odds released online

We're months away from the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight taking place, but ticket sales are underway at resale sites.

Surprisingly, ticket prices for the highly-anticipated match between the boxing legend (who turns 58 at the end of June) and the 27-year-old "Problem Child" is not much different from a Dodgers postseason game or a Lakers Christmas Day home game. Some of the 400 section seats – or some would call the nosebleeds – for the July 30 card in Texas, according to verified resale site Vivid Seats, cost a little over $200. The most expensive seats range between $4,000 to $6,000, according to listings from Vivid Seats.

The July 20 card will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As of Thursday, March 7, popular betting site Odds Shark listed Tyson as an underdog against Paul for the July 2024 fight. Vegas odds from the site listed Tyson as a +325 underdog and Paul as a -500 favorite. Odds Shark explained the 30-year age gap between the former heavyweight champ and the YouTuber turned boxer playing a major factor in determine the chances of who is likely to win four months from now.

Of course, those odds are expected to change between and and the day of the fight.

As of Thursday, FOX Sports Bet have not released odds for the fight.