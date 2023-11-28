This LA Clippers star receives the ‘thirstiest’ comments in the NBA: study

Patrick Dempsey may have been named People’s coveted Sexiest Man Alive for 2023, but for sports fans, athletes are truly in a different league.

Some devoted sports enthusiasts aren’t shy about posting "thirsty" comments on social media. And by thirsty, we’re not referring to the need to hydrate, but more so, having a celebrity crush on the hardwood, diamond, or gridiron.

Los Angeles is a city filled with beautiful people and under the Hollywood lights, it’s no surprise multiple LA pro athletes are subjected to a high number of thirsty comments online. In fact, according to a study conducted by Bet Kansas, one of the Los Angeles Clippers not only received the highest number of thirsty comments in the entire league but also received the second-highest number of desirable comments in all sports.

The study focused on 500,000 comments posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, about athletes across major league sports, with athletes in the NBA and NFL leading the pack.

So, who made the cut? See below.

NBA athletes

In the Association, the LA Clippers and Lakers are represented and surpass their contemporaries by a mile.

1. Paul George: 18,718 comments

Paul George hails from Palmdale, Calif., and is the man behind the popular "Podcast P." He’s currently in his 14th season and his smooth moves could impress even the toughest sports critic. The LA Clippers superstar also played for Oklahoma City and Indiana. George is a true inspiration after overcoming a gruesome injury during a Team USA scrimmage game in 2014, leaving him sidelined for the majority of the 2014-15 season.

George is married with three beautiful children.

2. LeBron James: 12,309 comments

LeBron James has been the literal face of the NBA for over two decades and continues to grow his legacy beyond the world of sports. Last season, he became the league's all-time leading scorer and on Monday night, he added yet another accolade to his resume with the all-time most minutes played.

He married his high school sweetheart, Savannah, in 2013. The power couple shares three children: 19-year-old Bronny, 16-year-old Bryson, and Zhuri, who just celebrated her ninth birthday.

3. Kevin Durant: 6,469 comments

4. Steph Curry: 5,251 comments

5. Kyrie Irving: 3,903

MLB athletes

1. Aaron Judge

2. Shohei Ohtani

Often referred to as the "Modern Day Babe Ruth," the 29-year-old and MLB MVP is a global superstar. Ohtani is pretty tight-lipped about his personal life, so his relationship status remains a mystery. Ohtani did, however, introduce his new pup during his MVP announcement.

3. Justin Verlander

When it comes to all major league sports in the U.S., here is the top 10 list of athletes who were subject to the highest number of thirsty comments: