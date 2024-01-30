Los Angeles Chargers name Joe Hortiz as new GM

The Los Angeles Chargers announced former Ravens executive Joe Hortiz as the franchise's new general manager.

"Joe is one of the most respected player evaluators and personnel minds in the league whose contributions to the Ravens front office over the past two decades cannot be overstated," said President of Football Operations John Spanos. "When you consider his football IQ, eye for talent, ability to think both short and long term as it pertains to roster construction, organization, thoroughness and ability to be creative within the confines of our collective bargaining agreement, it's hard not to be excited about the future."

Hortiz will oversee all player personnel and scouting matters, including free agency and the NFL Draft. He most recently was the director of player personnel for the Baltimore Ravens from 2019-23.

Joe Hortiz has been named as the Los Angeles Chargers' new general manager.

Hortiz, who helped build Baltimore's Super Bowl XLVII-winning roster, brings 26 seasons of NFL experience to Los Angeles, along with a track record of building complete teams through the draft and free agency. As one of the chief personnel evaluators for the Ravens over the last five seasons, Hortiz has helped the organization compile rosters to make the playoffs in four of those seasons and posted a 56-27 record in that span, including a league-best mark of 13-4 in 2023.

"When you've had the privilege of working with one organization your entire career, something that's exceedingly rare in our business, the opportunity and fit has to pretty much be perfect to consider a change," said Hortiz. "This is that opportunity — the Chargers' brand, the uniforms, foundational building blocks already on the roster, a new training facility, SoFi Stadium and a clear commitment from the Spanos family to dedicating every resource possible towards bringing a Lombardi trophy home to our fans; it's all there."

Hortiz got his start with the Ravens as a personnel assistant in 1998, working in that role until he became an area scout for the team from 2001-05. He then became a national scout for three seasons (2006-08), with a focus on the eastern half of the country, helping the team select quarterback Joe Flacco in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft, who went on to eventually be named Super Bowl XLVII MVP. Hortiz graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor's degree in accounting, working as an undergraduate assistant coach for the Tigers football team from 1995-97.

More details on Hortiz's new role will be announced during a press conference Tuesday.