LeBron James’ message for Lakers teammates: ‘Just go out and do your job’

LeBron James appears to be fed up with the current trajectory of the Los Angeles Lakers.

At 39 years old and in his 21st season, he’s hungry to win. Following Tuesday night’s 139-122 loss in Atlanta, James appeared to be irritated when he spoke with the media in the locker room.

When one reporter asked what his message would be to his teammates and what he could do to get back on the winning side of things, his delivery and body language indicated frustration.

"I don’t have any message for my teammates," he said. "Just go out and do your job."

Before he could continue, a woman was heard saying "thank you," wrapping up reporter questions for the evening.

Audio then picked up on James as he said, "Way to cut me off because I was about to…"

Earlier during post-game interviews, James said, "We could on any given night beat any team in the NBA. And then on any given night, we could get our a** kicked," in a video posted by ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

(Getty Images)

James put up 20 points Wednesday night, Austin Reaves had 28, while Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt also ended with double digits. Anthony Davis was ruled out ahead of the game due to injuries to his hip and Achilles.

Laker Nation was also buzzing after head coach Darvin Ham inserted Jaxon Hayes into the starting lineup, as opposed to Christian Wood.

Ham reportedly remains on the hot seat while the Lakers front office is expected to make a move ahead of next week's trade deadline.

As of Wednesday, the Lakers fell to 24-25 and remain the ninth seed in the Western Conference.