Lakers Super Fans: 'The teams transcends beyond anything we could have expected'

Little did Lakers fan, and well-known muralist, Robert Vargas know that when he started his visual love letter to Los Angeles’s unity in what will be the largest solo artist mural in the world, that one of its main figures, Kobe Bryant would be dead before he finished it.

Little did Oscar Nominee Actress Dyan Cannon, a Lakers courtside staple since the days of Will Chamberlain, know that a pandemic would stop her from sitting in the stands to watch her Lakers in the playoffs.

Losing Kobe was bad enough for the team, but then there was a pandemic.

Still, players left their homes and families to go train and play at the bubble.

Then there was the turmoil of the Black Lives Matter social movement.

Yet, players embraced the opportunity to use their visibility and embrace the movement, wearing t-shirts with emblems and sayings, and making it clear, they wanted to be a part of the change.

Now they are in the playoffs, for the first time in many years.

We can’t go to staples center to watch them play, let alone get our shirts and hats, but we Laker fans just KNOW we’ll be getting that Championship t-shirt soon enough.

Lakers take on the Heat, the first game is on Wednesday.

L.A. is behind you!

