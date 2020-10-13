Lakers fans must wait for a safe way to publicly celebrate the NBA title together

The people FOX 11 spoke with were disappointed that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no plans at this point for any kind of public celebration that we've come to love after past championships, but they understood.

A steady stream of Lakers fans stopped to look at and take pictures of a big, bold mural celebrating this year's team. It's a creation of a street artist named Gustavo Zermano Jr, who you might find on social, IG @gz.jr.

Along with all the Lakers and their coach, in the background are people holding signs with powerful messages representing the Black Lives Matter movement.

One woman, a student at UCLA said, ''I think we should wait for a vaccine.''

The team said in a tweet ... '' we all agree that a joyful and inclusive public celebration will take place as soon as it is safe to do so....''

Unfortunately, no one can say when that will be.

As ER Dr. Matt Waxman told FOX 11, ''We fear a super spreader event'... even if something would be outside there's no guarantee people would wear masks or stay 6 feet apart."

So far now celebrations will have to be personal and small scale.

Another sacrifice if you will in this difficult year.

