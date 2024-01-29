D’Angelo Russell hit with $15K fine for kicking game ball into stands

article

The NBA announced Monday that Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell faces a hefty fine for an incident over the weekend.

Russell will have to pay $15,000 after league officials reviewed video of him kicking the game ball into the spectator stands after the Lakers’ 145-144 victory over the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night.

Video from the incident shows Golden State's Stephen Curry attempting to make a game-winning shot during the final buzzer-beater. Russell then kicked the ball as it flew into the audience seated near the court.

See the video here.

No injuries were reported.

Saturday night’s game came with outstanding performances from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell with 36, 29 and 28 points, respectively.

So far this season, Russell is averaging 17 points and 6 assists per game.

The Lakers currently hold onto the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

On Monday night, the Lakers are scheduled to take on the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center.