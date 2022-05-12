LA Rams release schedule for 2022 NFL regular season, will play 5 games in prime time

We may be weeks away from the 2022 NFL season kicking off, but it doesn't mean Los Angeles Rams fans can't start circling their calendars.

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams released the team's upcoming regular-season schedule. This season, the Rams will play five games in prime time.

Below is the full list of matchups for the defending Super Bowl champions:

PRESEASON

Week 1: at Los Angeles Chargers, date TBD

Week 2: vs. Houston Texans, date TBD

Week 3: at Cincinnati Bengals, date TBD

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 8 vs. Buffalo Bills, 5:20 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football)

Week 2: Sept. 18 at Atlanta Falcons, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 3: Sept. 25 at Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 4: Oct. 3 at San Francisco 49ers, 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Week 5: Oct. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 6: Oct. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: Oct. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 9: Nov. 6 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 10: Nov. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 11: Nov. 20 at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m. PT

Week 12: Nov. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs, 1:25 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 14: Dec. 8 vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 5:15 p.m. PT (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Dec. 19 at Green Bay Packers, 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Week 16: Dec. 25 vs. Denver Broncos, 1:30 p.m. (Sunday Prime Time)

Week 17: Jan. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers, 5:20 p.m. PT

Week 18: at Seattle Seahawks, date and time TBD

Fresh off a Super Bowl victory in their home stadium, the Rams are looking to run it back with most of the team's stars intact. Los Angeles' NFC squad will be once again led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp.

While the Rams will be without Odell Beckham Jr. (who is now a free agent), Robert Woods (traded away) and Von Miller (now signed with the Buffalo Bills), the team reloaded with signings of former Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson and former All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner during the offseason.

