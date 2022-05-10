LA Rams to face Denver Broncos on Christmas Day 2022

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The blockbuster game will showcase a head-to-head matchup of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford.

The game will be televised on CBS, Paramount +, and Nickelodeon with a scheduled kickoff time of 1:30 p.m. PT.

The league is set to have another afternoon game and a prime-time matchup on the winter holiday. However, those matchups have yet to be announced.

The full 2022 NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday.

