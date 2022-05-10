Expand / Collapse search

LA Rams to face Denver Broncos on Christmas Day 2022

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Los Angeles Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Los Angeles Rams will face the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on Christmas Day, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The blockbuster game will showcase a head-to-head matchup of quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford.

The game will be televised on CBS, Paramount +, and Nickelodeon with a scheduled kickoff time of 1:30 p.m. PT.

The league is set to have another afternoon game and a prime-time matchup on the winter holiday. However, those matchups have yet to be announced.

The full 2022 NFL schedule is set to be released on Thursday. 
 