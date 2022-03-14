LA Rams re-signing OT Joe Noteboom on three-year deal: report

article

Offensive tackle Joe Noteboom is re-signing with the defending Super Bowl Champions.

ESPN reported Noteboom will sign a three-year deal worth up to $47.5 million with the Los Angeles Rams, which includes $25 million guaranteed.

The 26-year-old is said to be a long-term option and will be a go-to starter once Andrew Whitworth retires, Sports Illustrated reported.

Noteboom went to Texas Christian University where he played four different positions on the offensive line.

