NBA Playoffs: LA Lakers taking on Warriors in Battle of California

It’s an NBA spectacular and a showdown in California – with the action beginning Tuesday night.

Fresh off Stephen Curry’s monumental 50-point performance in Game 7 against Sacramento over the weekend, Curry and Golden State begin the second-round series at home against the rising Los Angeles Lakers who took care of business against Memphis.

It’s the first time the two teams have seen each other in the playoffs since 1991. However, in 2021, the Lakers sent the Warriors home after clinching a playoff spot in the play-in tournament.

This season, the Lakers are 3-1 against Golden State.

It’s worth noting this was the first year in league history that all four California NBA teams – the Lakers, Clippers, Kings, and Warriors– made the playoffs.

Golden State eliminated Sacramento and the Clippers, plagued with injuries, couldn’t get passed Devin Booker and Phoenix in the opening round.

For the Round 2 series, the Warriors have the homecourt advantage. Once the series is complete, only one team will advance to the Western Conference Finals.

Below are some things to watch for.

LEBRON JAMES VS. STEPHEN CURRY

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have four NBA rings apiece and are often regarded as the faces of the league. The two are known worldwide and often rank within the top three jersey sales around the globe.

While the Lakers and Warriors haven’t faced each other in the playoffs in over three decades, this is the fifth time LeBron James and Stephen Curry have gone head-to-head in the playoffs.

James holds the league’s all-time scoring record, but it’s Curry who ranks as the NBA’s best three-point shooter. Coincidentally, his teammate Klay Thompson ranks second, while James ranks third.

OTHER RISING AND SOLIDIFIED STARS

The Lakers offense runs through Anthony Davis who has been a mighty force in the playoffs and Golden State’s Klay Thompson is part of the "Splash Brothers" duo with Curry.

Golden State's Draymond Green always puts on a show with his brutal defense paired with plenty of trash talk. The Warriors have seen Kevon Looney emerging, along with their X factor, Andrew Wiggins.

D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers, Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers .(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Lakers are accustomed to being in the spotlight, so look for D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves to make big plays for the Purple and Gold.

ROAD RECORDS

Golden State was a disaster on the road this season, only taking 11 wins when playing away from San Francisco's Chase Center.

Many teams take on a new persona in the postseason, and the Warriors sent Sacramento packing in the Kings’ house Sunday.

The Lakers fared better on the road, going 21-20.

SERIES SCHEDULE