Los Angeles celebrates as Dodgers head to the World Series

The spirit of Los Angeles is Dodger Blue after the LA Dodgers beat the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series and advanced to the World Series.

This marks the Dodgers' 22nd World Series appearance in franchise history.

Following Sunday’s big win, the excitement could be heard across the city and even City Hall was lit up in Dodger Blue.

"I thought it was awesome. I knew they were going to win," said Hawthorne resident Linda Pickens. "They made my blood pressure go up, but they made it."

Another fan said Game 6 of the NLCS was his first experience at Dodger Stadium.

"Best experience of my life. My birthday was two days ago… [the] Dodgers completed every wish I had. Thank you Dodgers," said Justin Vasquez of Anaheim.

Also, in true LA fashion, Randy’s Donuts offered special Dodgers donuts the following morning.

The Dodgers will take on the New York Yankees, the two most popular franchises in the league, beginning Friday. It'll be a star-studded showdown with stars such as LA's Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts and New York's Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.

The Dodgers have home-field advantage with Games 1 and 2, along with tentative Games 5 and 7 scheduled at Dodger Stadium.