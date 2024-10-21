2024 World Series schedule released: Where to watch

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers have advanced to the World Series. This marks the 22nd World Series appearance in franchise history. The Dodgers will take on the Yankees for the World Series beginning Friday, Oct. 25.



It's almost time for World Series baseball!

The star-studded World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees begins Friday.

Fans across Los Angeles celebrated after the Dodgers came out victorious against the New York Mets following Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, and advanced to the World Series.

This marks the Dodgers’ 22nd World Series appearance in franchise history and the 12th time in MLB history that the two teams will meet for the Fall Classic.

The stage is set and the full World Series schedule was released on Monday. Find out where to catch the action below.

Game 1

When: Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Time: 5:08 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Game 2

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Time: 5:08 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Game 3

When: Monday, Oct. 28

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York, New York

Time: 5:08 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

Game 4

When: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York, New York

Time: 5:08 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

*Game 5

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York, New York

Time: 5:08 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

*Game 6

When: Friday, Nov. 1

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Time: 5:08 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

*Game 7

When: Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Time: 5:08 p.m.

TV Network: FOX

*if necessary