2024 World Series schedule released: Where to watch

Updated  October 21, 2024 10:50am PDT
Los Angeles Dodgers
LA celebrates the Dodgers

Fans across Southern California celebrated after the Dodgers advanced to the World Series.

It's almost time for World Series baseball!

The star-studded World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees begins Friday.

Fans across Los Angeles celebrated after the Dodgers came out victorious against the New York Mets following Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, and advanced to the World Series. 

This marks the Dodgers’ 22nd World Series appearance in franchise history and the 12th time in MLB history that the two teams will meet for the Fall Classic. 

The stage is set and the full World Series schedule was released on Monday. Find out where to catch the action below.

Game 1

When: Friday, Oct. 25

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Time: 5:08 p.m. 

TV Network: FOX

Game 2

When: Saturday, Oct. 26

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Time: 5:08 p.m. 

TV Network: FOX

Game 3

When: Monday, Oct. 28

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York, New York 

Time: 5:08 p.m. 

TV Network: FOX

Game 4

When: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York, New York 

Time: 5:08 p.m.  

TV Network: FOX

*Game 5

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30

Where: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York, New York 

Time: 5:08 p.m. 

TV Network: FOX

*Game 6

When: Friday, Nov. 1

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Time: 5:08 p.m. 

TV Network: FOX

*Game 7

When: Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Time: 5:08 p.m. 

TV Network: FOX

*if necessary