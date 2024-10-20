Dodgers World Series bound after Game 6 win vs. Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers' dream season continues.

The Boys in Blue punched a ticket to the World Series after beating the New York Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

Sunday's historic win marks the Dodgers' fourth trip to the Fall Classic since 2017; their first since the 2020 bubble season.

The newly-crowned National League champions will face the New York Yankees in the World Series. The Boys in Blue are chasing their eighth championship ring while the Yankees are seeking their 28th title. The Bronx Bombers' 27 championships are the most in MLB.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

GAME 1: Dodgers 9, Mets 0. Final

GAME 2: Mets 7, Dodgers 3. Final

GAME 3: Dodgers 8, Mets 0. Final

GAME 4: Dodgers 10, Mets 2. Final

GAME 5: Mets 12, Dodgers 6. Final

GAME 6: Dodgers 10, Mets 5. Final

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Dodgers punched a ticket to the NLCS after beating NL West rivals Padres in the division series. Los Angeles secured the first-round bye and a spot in the NLDS after finishing the 2024 regular season with a 98-64 record.

Should the Dodgers take care of business in the championship series, the Boys in Blue are guaranteed home-field advantage for the World Series.

Similar to the Boys in Blue, New York Mets also took down a division rival in the Philadelphia Phillies en route to the NLCS. Before that, they beat the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card round and even before that, the Mets needed to split a double-header against the Atlanta Braves just to secure a spot in the wild card rounds.