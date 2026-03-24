Dodger fans face record-breaking ticket prices for Opening Day 2026

The Brief Record-breaking prices: Tickets for the Dodgers' 2026 home opener are averaging $392 on the resale market, making it the most expensive regular-season game in MLB history. Championship fever: Coming off back-to-back World Series titles, the Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks this Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Ring ceremony: The celebration continues Friday night at Dodger Stadium with a pregame ceremony to award the 2025 championship rings.



It’s almost time for Dodger baseball.

Opening Day for the 2026 Major League Baseball season is set for Thursday, March 26. For fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers, seeing the action in person comes with a hefty price tag.

What we know:

The Dodgers enter the 2026 season as back-to-back World Series champions. For other teams across the league, the focus is on who can dethrone the "Boys in Blue."

By the numbers:

Tickets for Thursday’s home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks are reaching record-breaking prices.

Data from TickPick shows tickets are selling for an average price of $392 a seat on the resale market, making it the most expensive home opener in MLB history. The ticketing platform also noted this is the highest price ever recorded for a regular-season game played at an MLB ballpark.

Dig deeper:

Other fans shelling out significant cash for Opening Day include supporters of the San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

PREVIOUS:

What's next:

The Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

The following night, the team will hold a pregame ceremony to award World Series rings to members of last year’s championship squad.