Dodgers reach historic field naming rights deal with Uniqlo: report

The Brief The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly agreed to a historic deal with Japanese fashion giant Uniqlo to rename the playing surface "Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium." This marks the first corporate naming sponsorship in the ballpark's 64-year history. While the deal is expected to be worth millions, the exact financial terms and the specific duration of the partnership have not been officially disclosed.



The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to break a 64-year tradition by adding a corporate sponsor's name to their historic home.

Tokyo-based Uniqlo will become the official field presenting partner, a move fueled by the massive global marketing appeal of superstar Shohei Ohtani.

What we know:

The agreement designates Uniqlo as the top sponsor for the Dodgers, granting the clothing brand exclusive marketing and promotional perks.

According to reports from The Athletic, the playing surface will be rebranded as "Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium."

This deal follows a surge in Japanese partnerships for the franchise, which have already brought in an estimated $70 million in revenue since Ohtani joined the team.

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The sponsorship will include prominent signage, most notably a newly constructed sign in center field.

What we don't know:

While the partnership is confirmed by multiple sources, the specific dollar amount of the deal remains under wraps.

While "Uniqlo Field" is the reported name, the final creative design for the field-level branding and how it will be integrated into television broadcasts is unknown.

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What's next:

The Dodgers are expected to make an official announcement regarding the partnership shortly before the 2026 regular season begins.

Fans can expect to see the new Uniqlo branding in place by Opening Day on March 26.