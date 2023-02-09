LA Clippers welcome back Eric Gordon, sign center Mason Plumlee ahead of NBA's trade deadline

article

Teams across the National Basketball Association shook things up in the hours and minutes leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly parted ways with Russell Westbrook, sending him to Utah in a three-team trade with Minnesota, and acquired D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. In addition, Patrick Beverley was traded to Orlando in exchange for Mo Bamba, while Thomas Bryant was sent to Denver.

After remaining relatively quiet, LA’s other team finally made moves after it appears competition has become fiercer in the Western Conference following Kevin Durant's trade to Phoenix. On Thursday, the Clippers acquired point guards Bones Hyland from Denver and Eric Gordon from Houston.

Hyland is averaging 12 points per game and was at a loss for words after finding out the news.

The Clips have been in dire need of a traditional point guard after moving Reggie Jackson to the second unit while Terance Mann has been in the starting lineup. This comes as All-Star John Wall continued to recover from an injury.

Now, Jackson and Wall are no longer Clippers.

Gordon, a former Clipper, returns to his old team and brings the experience needed to help make plays for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The 34-year-old is averaging 13 points per game this season.

Eric Gordon of the Los Angeles Clippers on December 14, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In a three-team trade that involves the Memphis Grizzlies, Danny Green and John Wall were sent to Houston and Luke Kennard moves to Memphis. The future continues to look bright for the Clippers who also acquired three second-round picks in the deal.

The Clippers were also in desire need of a backup center to help Ivica Zubac. After Isaiah Hartenstein signed with the Knicks during the offseason, the team has been dealing with a massive gap. While Moses Brown looked promising, he wasn't what the Clippers needed with championship hopes.

Clipper Nation can rejoice after they were able to sign Mason Plumlee from Charlotte. However, that move comes with some heartache, as it sends fan-favorite Reggie Jackson to the Hornets.