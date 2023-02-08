21 Savage, Kane Brown, Janelle Monáe, Nicky Jam, and more to play in 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The National Basketball Association’s fan favorites and Hollywood will be out in full force in Salt Lake City for the 2023 All-Star weekend beginning Friday, Feb. 17.

(Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the rosters were announced for the celebrity game which will be coached by 13-time NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade and Ryan Smith, governor of the Utah Jazz.

See the rosters below:

Team Dwyane

Kane Brown (5-time American Music Award winner)

Cordae (rapper, recording artist)

Diamond DeShields (WNBA All-Star; Phoenix Mercury)

Calvin Johnson (former NFL player)

Marcos Mion (TV host)

The Miz (WWE Superstar)

Albert Pujols (MLB Player)

Everett Osborne (actor)

Ozuna (rapper, recording artist)

Guillermo Rodriguez (ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent)

Sinqua Walls (actor)

Team Ryan

Nicky Jam (Latin global music icon and actor)

Jesser (content creator)

Simu Liu (actor)

Hasan Minhaj (comedian)

DK Metcalf (NFL player)

Janelle Monáe (actress, singer, songwriter)

Arike Ogunbowale (WNBA All-Star; Dallas Wings)

21 Savage (rapper, recording artist)

Ranveer Singh (actor and NBA Brand Ambassador for India)

Frances Tiafoe (tennis player)

Alex Toussaint (Peloton coach and Puma athlete)

The league isn’t holding back on the fun and suspense this year. NBA officials said one of the returning rules includes the team captains’ ability to "Unlock a Legend," and can add an NBA legend to its roster mid-game.

The two teams will raise up to $100,000 to benefit the 5 For the Fight Cancer Research Internship and a partnership with Howard University.

