LA Chargers trade 6-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen to Bears

article

The Los Angeles Chargers are trading away 6-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen.

First reported by FOX NFL Sunday's Jay Glazer and later confirmed by the teams involved, the Chargers are trading Allen to the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick.

The news of the trade comes days after the Chargers let former Pro Bowl running back Austin Ekeler walk in free agency and cut former 1st-round pick and starting wide receiver Mike Williams.

Allen played 11 seasons in the NFL, all with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers. He hauled in 10,530 receiving yards on 904 receptions and 59 receiving touchdown in 139 regular-season games.