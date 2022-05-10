LA Angels' Reid Detmers tosses no-hitter vs. Tampa Bay Rays; 12th in franchise history

article

The good times continue to roll at the Big A in Anaheim.

The day after Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani smashed his first-career grand slam Monday, the Halos followed that up with a no-hitter from pitcher Reid Detmers Tuesday night.

Detmers, who turns 23 in July, picked up his second win of the 2022 season in the lefty's historic performance. Tuesday's historic 12-0 win against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays marks the Halos' 12th no-no in franchise history, first for Los Angeles' AL squad since Taylor Cole and Félix Peña threw a combined no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on July 12, 2019.

Detmers is still considered a rookie in the 2022 MLB season as the Illinois native threw just under 21 innings in the previous season.

The Angels improved to 21-11 after Tuesday's blowout win, sitting a full game ahead of the Houston Astros for the AL West lead.