Kobe Bryant jersey giveaway: Dodgers honoring NBA legend on heavenly birthday weekend

This weekend is scheduled to be a special celebration of Los Angeles sports at the Chavez Ravine.

Fans of the Dodgers and Lakers will get to commemorate LA’s iconic sports teams at the same time at Dodger Stadium during the Dodgers’ series against Tampa Bay. On Saturday, game attendees will receive a Showtime Lakers t-shirt with a cartoon design of the legendary Lakers wearing Dodger uniforms.

For Sunday’s game, the Dodgers will give fans a special Kobe Bryant jersey to celebrate the NBA legend. The afternoon game falls two days after Bryant’s heavenly 46th birthday and the day after Kobe Bryant Day (8/24), which has been declared in Orange County and the city of Los Angeles.

SUGGESTED COVERAGE: Vanessa Bryant reveals Kobe-inspired emblem for 2028 Olympics in LA

Showtime Lakers t-shirts are to be handed out during the Dodgers game on Friday, Aug. 23.

The black jerseys were designed to honor the "Black Mamba," with a snake print trimmed in gold with a "KB" patch on the sleeve. The jersey also commemorates the two jersey numbers he wore during his remarkable 20-season career with the Lakers— showcasing No. 8 on the front and No. 24 on the back.

SUGGESTED: Dodgers Hello Kitty Night tops list of 2024 promo nights

The Dodgers will give out Kobe Bryant jerseys in celebration of the NBA star's heavenly birthday weekend on Sunday, Aug. 25. (LA Dodgers)

Not only was Bryant a tremendous athlete, but he also had an eye for talent. Back in 2017, he recorded a video message encouraging Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani to join the Dodgers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kobe Bryant recorded video encouraging Shohei Ohtani to join Dodgers years before death, report says

Last season, Bryant's oldest daughter Natalia tossed the first pitch on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia tosses first pitch on Lakers Night at Dodger Stadium

Gone, but never forgotten, LA continues to celebrate Bryant’s legacy.