Kobe Bryant recorded video encouraging Shohei Ohtani to join Dodgers years before death, report says

Did the late Kobe Bryant know about Shohei Ohtani's greatness long before most Los Angeles Dodgers fans did?

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Laker legend had recorded a video message for Ohtani back in 2017 encouraging then-Nippon Ham Fighters star to join the Dodgers. What's worth mentioning about Bryant's video message was that he had recorded the video before Ohtani even left Japan for MLB, and it was nearly three years before the helicopter crash that killed the NBA icon, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

According to Passan's report, this was the paraphrased version of Bryant's message to Ohtani: "There's no better place in the world to win than Los Angeles, and there's no better team in baseball to win with than the Dodgers."

The Dodgers ended up not using that video as a recruiting tool back in 2017 and Ohtani ended up joining the Angels in December of that calendar year. But fast-forward to December 1, 2023, the day Ohtani reportedly met with the Boys in Blue's front office and the team's chosen representatives, the Dodgers broke out the never-before-seen video recorded by the Black Mamba.

Ohtani reportedly told ESPN that the message was "strong and touching." Passan reports while Ohtani and Bryant never got a chance to meet in-person, the former had always admired the Laker legend for "his commitment, to his craft, to his sports, to his team."

The strategy appeared to have worked – the 2-time MVP ended up picking the Dodgers and agreed on a $700 million deal to suit up for the Boys in Blue.

