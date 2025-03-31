4 Pomona gang members found guilty of federal inmate's murder

The Brief Four Pomona gang members and Mexican Mafia associates were found guilty of racketeering-related crimes. The defendants, Michael Lerma, Carlos Gonzalez, Juan Sanchez, and Jose Valencia Gonzalez, face mandatory life sentences. The convictions are part of a broader investigation into a criminal enterprise led by Lerma, a Mexican Mafia member.



Four Pomona gang members and Mexican Mafia associates have been found guilty of racketeering-related crimes, including the murder of a federal inmate in Los Angeles, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

What we know:

A jury has convicted Michael Lerma, Carlos Gonzalez, Juan Sanchez, and Jose Valencia Gonzalez of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, VICAR murder, and first-degree murder within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.

Lerma and Valencia Gonzalez were also found guilty of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, while Gonzalez and Valencia Gonzalez were convicted of being felons in possession of firearms and ammunition.

SUGGESTED: Santa Clarita Valley neighborhood on edge after home burglarized

The investigation and trial spanned several years, culminating in a 20-day trial that resulted in the convictions.

The defendants have been in federal custody since 2018.

The backstory:

From February 2012 to June 2020, Lerma, a full member of the Mexican Mafia, controlled drug proceeds from Latino street gangs in Pomona and incarcerated individuals in Calipatria State Prison.

SUGGESTED: New court docs: Doctor's wife says, 'He is trying to kill me' on Hawaii trail

His criminal enterprise engaged in various illegal activities, including robberies, identity theft, drug trafficking, and violence. The murder of inmate S.B. at MDC Los Angeles was carried out under Lerma's direction as retaliation for unpaid drug debts.

What they're saying:

Acting United States Attorney Joseph T. McNally stated, "These defendants were key players in a criminal enterprise that committed murder, assault, and drug trafficking. Today’s verdict will take these offenders off our streets and make our community safer."

SUGGESTED: Rapper Sean Kingston, mother, found guilty of wire fraud

Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, emphasized the collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies in achieving justice.

What's next:

Sentencing hearings will be scheduled, where each defendant will face life imprisonment.

The investigation has already secured 16 convictions, including high-level associates involved in related criminal activities.