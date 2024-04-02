Kawhi Leonard to miss Tuesday night’s game against Sacramento with knee soreness

With the NBA playoffs scheduled to begin in just over two weeks, the Los Angeles Clippers are not taking any chances and are exercising caution when it comes to star Kawhi Leonard.

ESPN reported the six-time All-Star will miss Tuesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings with knee soreness. Norman Powell will start in his place.

Leonard has played in 68 games this season, which is the highest number of games he’s played since the 2016-17 season. He’s averaging 34 minutes a game with 24 points and six rebounds.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP headed back to Los Angeles for treatment, ESPN reported.

Ahead of the announcement, no players were listed on the Clippers' injury report for Tuesday.

Last month, Leonard left mid-game during a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves after experiencing back spasms.

This comes as concerning news for the Clippers who have struggled since returning from the All-Star break in a stacked Western Conference. The team has yet to have both a healthy Leonard and Paul George at the same time during the postseason since 2020.

His status for Thursday night’s home game against Denver remains uncertain. However, the team is seemingly optimistic about a speedy return.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue told reports the team is "unsure" but are "leaning toward" having Leonard back on Thursday’s game.

On Media Day ahead of the season, Leonard pushed back when asked about load management and the league's new player participation policy, adding if he's healthy, he's going to play.

