Westwood 99 Ranch Market reopens following deadly car crash

The Brief The 99 Ranch Market in Westwood reopened February 11 following a fatal crash that claimed three lives last Thursday. A 92-year-old driver crashed a Mercedes sedan through the store’s glass front, striking a bicyclist before hitting the bakery area. While the driver was interviewed at the scene, no arrests or citations have been reported as of the store's reopening.



The 99 Ranch Market in Westwood resumed operations on Wednesday, less than a week after a vehicle plowed into the building, killing three people and injuring six others.

What we know:

The collision happened just after noon on Thursday, Feb. 5 at the intersection of South Westwood Boulevard and Rochester Avenue.

A 92-year-old woman driving a Mercedes sedan struck a bicyclist and then accelerated into the supermarket’s bakery, an investigation revealed.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as Zih Dao, 28; Deris Renjo, 42; and Leonel Mateo, 52. Two of these victims were employees of the market.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

While the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety yellow-tagged the site due to the damage, inspectors confirmed the structure remains stable.

Authorities have characterized the event as a "tragic accident" rather than an intentional act.

What they're saying:

Store officials released a statement regarding the decision to return to business: "Our hearts remain with everyone affected by the tragic incident at our Westwood store: the families, loved ones, colleagues, and community members grieving this loss."

Regarding the reopening, the statement continued: "In coordination with the appropriate agencies, our Westwood store will reopen on Wednesday, February 11. We recognize this may be an emotional moment for many, and we will approach reopening with care and sensitivity."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the 92-year-old driver will face any future charges, as no citations or arrests were made at the scene.

Additionally, the current medical status of the four individuals transported to the hospital—two of whom were in critical condition—has not been updated by officials.

What's next:

99 Ranch Market has stated their focus will remain on supporting the families of the victims and their staff while continuing to cooperate with the ongoing investigation by the LAPD.