Lakers' coaching staff: Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks join as top assistants

It’s been a busy week for the Los Angeles Lakers and on Wednesday, just hours after it was reported LeBron James is back for another two seasons, a new report came in regarding the coaching staff that will surround JJ Redick.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Nate McMillan and Scott Brooks will sign the Purple and Gold as the team’s top assistant coaches. Combined, they have 1,189 wins.

McMillan most recently coached Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. He was fired in Feb. 2023. He was also the head coach for the Seattle Supersonics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Indiana Pacers.

Brooks most recently worked as an assistant coach on Chauncy Billups’ staff in Portland. He also served as head coach for Oklahoma City and the Washington Wizards.

After the Lakers dismissed Darvin Ham shortly after their first-round playoff exit, the front office let go of the entire coaching staff.

Redick, with no prior coaching experience, was hired last month.

