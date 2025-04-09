Beverly Hills residents say they've been terrorized by neighbor for months

Residents in a Beverly Hills apartment complex say they've been terrorized by their neighbor for months, and that despite a restraining order against her, 24-hour security and even an arrest, she hasn't been stopped.

Neighbors terrorized

What they're saying:

Residents at the Beverly Hills Regency say the neighbor has been causing chaos in the building for months.

"We have not slept one night in three months," said Sofia Frank. "We've been terrorized, traumatized. It's like a bad nightmare movie... a horror film that won't end. "

"We're talking Sharon Stone, final scene Casino," said Sean Coughlin, another tenant. "She's tried to set the building on fire with a hot scalding frying pan, which she ran after me with."

Residents called the woman, identified as Jacqueline Saville, violent and dangerous. They claim she has slashed their doors with a machete, "smeared her feces all over the building," and even attacked the building manager.

"I did nothing"

The other side:

FOX 11 spoke to Saville inside her apartment about a month ago about her neighbors' claims. She calls it a misunderstanding.

"I did nothing," Saville said. "This is crazy. I have a machete?"

Nothing done

What we know:

Multiple law enforcement agencies have been called out to the building about Saville. Authorities say they know her. Several businesses in the area, including the Four Seasons hotel and the local Ralphs say they've banned her for life. Her key to the building has been revoked. But residents say despite all this, her harassment hasn't let up.

The manager, who lives in the building, has a restraining order against Saville. Tenants told FOX 11 they think attorneys are afraid to go up against the Sterlings, the building's owners, and former owners of the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the Sterlings' attorney told FOX 11 on Wednesday that they served Saville a three-day notice that expired in February, blaming what they called the slow eviction process. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department also posted a notice to vacate on April 6. Tenants' attorneys tell FOX 11 that building owners can lock a tenant out within five days of such a notice.

Since that notice was posted though, neighbors say she's been seen moving new furniture into the apartment.