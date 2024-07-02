LA Lakers introduce rookies Bronny James and Dalton Knecht

Tap to watch here.

For the first time, fans will hear from Los Angeles Lakers' rookies Bronny James and Dalton Knecht when they’re introduced at the team’s practice facility in El Segundo on Tuesday.

Knecht, a standout at the University of Tennessee, was selected by the Lakers at No. 17 in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and the next day, James went at No. 55 in the draft's second round.

The press conference is scheduled for noon.

