LAPD searching for 2 missing Sylmar kids believed to be kidnapped

Police are asking for the public's help in finding two missing kids from Sylmar. Authorities believe both of the children were abducted.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, 9-year-old Avaora Kolomoeits and her 7-year-old brother, Hrant Kolomoeits, were both last seen at their elementary school in the 13000 block of Hubbard Street on Tuesday, April 8 around 11 a.m.

LAPD said the siblings were picked up by their biological father, who recently lost custody of the kids. The dad is believed to be driving a 2016 gray Toyota Prius with the California license plate tag 9PKY966.

Police believe the Toyota had crossed the border at San Ysidro into Mexico around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

LAPD listed Avaora as 4-foot-6 and weighing at about 75 pounds. Her brother is listed at 4 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds. Thei father, Rodion Kolomoeits, is listed as a suspect.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say where the kids may have ended up after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call 818-838-9810.