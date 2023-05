article

Just one donation can save up to three lives. Join FOX 11's Kyle Kraska and the American Red Cross in the annual Heroes Blood Drive.

The blood drive kicks off Thursday, July 6 at the Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica. The event goes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Those looking to donate can click here for more information.