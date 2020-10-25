Expand / Collapse search
Santa Clarita high school's connection to Major League Baseball

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 11

Local coach grooms players for the big leagues

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - Major League Baseball sent a shout out to to the alma mater of FOX 11's Laura Diaz, Hart High School in Santa Clarita, during Game 1 of the 2020 World Series. 

Hart is a pipeline for high school baseball players destined for the big leagues. So, how significant is the contribution?

Over a dozen players from Hart have made it into Major League Baseball.

Those who grew up in this community, nestled in Northern Los Angeles County, know of course of this deep connection between community and sports.

But to hear it touted during the Fall Classic-- it was a thrill!

Laura Diaz explained how after the shout out during the World Series game, her family exchanged a series of texts in excitement. 

This season, 2011 Hart High graduate, Tyler Glasnow took the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays during Game 5. Glasnow stands at a strapping 6 feet 8 inches tall. 

His former coach, Hart High baseball coach, Jim Ozella says Glasnow has a "bubbly personality" which serves him well in the high stakes world of professional ball.

When he played at Hart, he was about 6 feet 5 inches tall and going through a growth spurt; literally standing head and shoulders above his teammates.

Glasnow's name is etched on a board with other past Hart High baseball players who went on to play professionally.

Those names displayed on the high school baseball field. Names like Mike Montgomery and Trevor Bauer. It's rarified air.

Diaz says she wishes Tyler, the hometown boy well. But, of course, at the same time, she's rooting 100 percent for the Boys in Blue to bring home the championship.

