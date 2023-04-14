VIDEO: Former Dodger Cody Bellinger gets standing ovation in return to LA

article

This weekend marks a bittersweet series for the Los Angeles Dodgers as the team welcomed back former teammate Cody Bellinger – who is playing in another team's uniform.

Bellinger and his new team, the Chicago Cubs, face the Boys in Blue from Friday to Sunday at Dodger Stadium – with the former NL MVP playing his former team for the first time since signing with Chicago.

Bellinger, who was named the 2017 NL MVP, spent the first six years of his MLB career with the Dodgers. During that stint, he hit 152 home runs, drove in 422 RBIs and finished with a regular-season batting average of .248 in 745 games.

Prior to Friday's game, the Dodgers released a touching video tribute to honor Bellinger in his first game back in LA. The Dodgers shared the same video they shared on social media back in December 2022, when Bellinger signed a 1-year deal with the Cubs:

Following the showing of the video tribute, Dodger fans got on their feet to welcome back "Belli."

The Dodgers also welcomed back former infielder Edwin Rios, who spent four seasons with LA.