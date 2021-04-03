UCLA falls to Gonzaga in Final Four in OT heartbreaker

article

UCLA’s magical run in the NCAA tournament ends after falling short to the (still) undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs 93-90 in the Final Four in overtime.

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs sank a buzzer-beating three in overtime to keep the Zags' quest for perfection intact.

Entering the tournament as an 11th seed, the Bruins clawed their way to the Final Four as the winner of the tournament’s east region. To get to Saturday’s game, UCLA had to pull off victories over Michigan State in the First Four round, BYU in the first round, Abilene Christian in the second, Alabama in overtime in the Sweet 16 and then an upset over No. 1 Michigan in the Elite 8.

Saturday’s Final Four appearance marked the first time in 13 season the Bruins made it this far in the NCAA tournament. Prior to the 2021 tournament, it had been a long 13 years for Bruins fans as the men's basketball team endured coaching changes, disappointing season finishes and even missing the NCAA tournament altogether (2010, 2012, 2019) during that span.

Gonzaga is now just one win away from completing the perfect season. The last team to pull off an undefeated national championship season was Indiana in 1976.

The Bulldogs will face Baylor, who beat Houston 78-59 earlier in the day. The national championship game will be held Monday, 6:20 p.m. PT.

