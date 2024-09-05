East LA Classic: High school rivals Garfield and Roosevelt face off for 89th year at SoFi Stadium

article

One of the most heated rivalries in California high school sports lives on.

Theodore Roosevelt and James A. Garfield high school football teams will face off for the 89th East LA Classic at SoFi Stadium on Friday, Oct. 25. The game serves as a homecoming for both schools and will be presented by LA Bowl and will be Hosted by Gronk.

Each year, the event draws in about 25,000 spectators including students, teachers, alumni, and celebrities. This year, the hype surrounding the heated rivalry was no different.

"We are thrilled to see this iconic football showdown kick-off in a stadium that is as grandiose as the school rivalry itself," Board Member Dr. Rocío Rivas said. "These games exemplify the values of tradition, teamwork, and friendly competition, and having the East LA Classic at SoFi Stadium will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the teams, their fans, and our school communities."

As what looks to be a new tradition, the girls' flag football teams from both schools will compete before kick-off.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and officials said students will be able to purchase tickets at their schools for a discounted rate.

Last year, Garfield ultimately beat Roosevelt 49-16 at Weingart Stadium at East LA College in Monterey Park.

This year, the big rival game will take place on a much bigger stage.

The game between the Rough Riders and Bulldogs is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Weingart Stadium at East LA College in Monterey Park.