East LA Classic: High school rivals Garfield and Roosevelt to face off for 88th year

One of the most heated rivalries in California high school sports lives on.

On Friday, Oct. 27, the Theodore Roosevelt and James A. Garfield high school football teams will face off in the 88th East LA Classic.

Each year, the event draws in about 25,000 spectators including students, teachers, alumni, and celebrities.

Last season, the game was held at the Coliseum and even included a halftime performance by the Black Eyed Peas.

Garfield enters the game as favorites with an 8-1 record, while the season has been more of a roller coaster for Roosevelt who are currently 4-5.

The game between the Rough Riders and Bulldogs is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Weingart Stadium at East LA College in Monterey Park.