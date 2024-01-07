Dodgers to sign former All-Star Teoscar Hernández, report says

article

Hold up, wait a minute, y'all thought the Los Angeles Dodgers were finished? The Boys in Blue added a former All-Star bat to the lineup in the form of Teoscar Hernández.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Hernández and the Dodgers have tentatively agreed to a 1-year, $23.5 million deal.

Hernández, who was named a starter in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game for the American League, joins a lineup that includes former MVPs Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Hernández finished the 2023 season with a .258 batting average, 26 home runs and 93 RBIs when he was with the Seattle Mariners. He was previously named Silver Slugger in 2020 and 2021 for the Toronto Blue Jays.